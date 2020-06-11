Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Silva awarded research fellowship
Aaron Silva, Bettendorf, was one of two current graduate students at the University of Iowa, two incoming graduate students and three undergraduates who were awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship to support their graduate studies.
This award provides students with three years of financial support ($34,000 annual stipend and $12,000 cost-of-education allowance to the graduate institution) for graduate study that leads to a research-based master's or doctoral degree in chemistry, computer and information sciences, engineering, geosciences, life sciences, materials research, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, psychology, social sciences and STEM education in learning research.
During his four years at the University of Iowa, Silva has been involved with research in Dr. Fatima Toor's lab and Dr. Aliasger Salem's lab. He spent two summers conducting research in Germany through the Research Internships in Science and Engineering (RISE) program sponsored by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). His future research proposes a method to use nanoparticles to induce an immune system response to target tumors to make patients cancer-free. His research proposal presents a unique approach to cancer immunotherapy. It uses a nontoxic delivery method, can release payloads to specified cells and provides a method to activate an immune response against cancer cells.
BMS students selected for honor band
Twelve Bettendorf Middle School band students were selected by audition to participate in the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (SEIBA) Honor Band. The following is a list of those students:
7th Grade: Mia Hinds, Emma Pearson
8th Grade: Michael Farmer, Mason Goche, Alivia Isaacson, Jaylynn Kerr, Heath Leone, Robert Matera, Myriam Mendez, Gianna Schwartz, Zack Stone, Kaelee Wolf
Based on the SEIBA Honor Band audition placement, eighth-graders Gianna Schwartz and Kaelee Wolf were selected to participate in the All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band.
BHS National Honor Society inductees announced
Eighty-five students were inducted into the Bettendorf High School Honor Society on May 20. The students all pledged to always to seek the light of truth, to hold scholarly habits, to engage in worthy service, and to lead forward in all things that shall advance the welfare of the school, the well-being of the community, and the honor of the country. Members are sophomores through seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better who have taken or are currently enrolled in an honors or AP level class. Students also must meet required standards in four areas of evaluation: character, scholarship, leadership and service.
National Honor Society inductees: Olivia Anderson, Isabelle Appel, Aliya Barnett, Hannah Beintema, Alex Berkenbosch, Lydia Bloome, Bradley Bodkin, McKenzie Borden, Maylee Callahan, Addie Carlson, Andrew Crocker,Sarah Crowley, Katie Curtis, Kaira DeBoe, Rheanna DeCrow, Sarah DeFauw, Mason Dormire, Anastasia Drexler, Karson Egger, Charly Erpelding, Julia Fiedler, Jackson Fields, Havyn Fish, Grace Fite, Samantha Fitzpatrick, Rebeca Garza-Doty, Anika Gokhale, Aidan Hamner, Carmen Hayes, Amber Heppner, Ellie Hinch, Brady Howard, Emily Hueser, Tyler Hurd, Olivia Ivory, Claudia Johnson, Emily Johnson, MacKenzie Kent, Emma Kerr, Lisa Knight, Carolyn Kress, Maria Ladenburger, Jericho Larsen, Braden Like, Susan Longstaff, Katie Maher, Morgan Makoben, Kristin Manion, Britt Mariman, Riley Markham, Presten Martens, Kate McAleer, Kathryn Miletich, Noah Mitvalsky, Elizabeth Mook, Patrick Mooney, Pamela Murcia, Eric Newton, Dakota Otts, Katie Pessman, Emma Porter, Katelyn Rahe, Tyler Ramstack, Ceci Rasmer, Noah Raso, Kathleen Ripley, Adeline Ritchie, Clarisse Roscio, Katherine Roseman, Ava Rowland, Morgan Sage, Amanda Scott, Malia Shinbori, Kiara Silva, Annika Skogman, Emily Sparks, Macy Stevenson, Jonathan Swarm, Nicholas Theuerkauf, Ysenia Troche, Abigal Tryon, Braden Vidmar, Delaney Ward, Luke Wiley, Maycen Zimmerman
Graduations
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Berst
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
LeClaire: Patrick Gelande
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Illinois
Bettendorf: William Carius, Michelle Zelnio
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jodi Hanson
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Bettendorf: Sana Ahmad, Thomas Alexander, Ryan Aplington, Cecelia Ballard, Denton Beard, Isabel Bebber, Veronica Broggini, Taylor Brown, Kathryn Bryant, Julisa Carapia, Courtney Chandler, Kelly Chaney, Dakota Claussen, Jason Cline, Matthew Cullinan, Jennifer Dettloff, Manuel Diaz Olivera, Alexandra Dollins, Hannah Edwinson, Jessica Enterline, Rachel Evans, Connor Fields, Janeé Fowler, Elizabeth Franich, Michael Gabrysiak, Teresa Getting, Olivia Gibeau, Ayanna Goldman, Monica Gonzalez, Nicholas Goumas, Albert Gourrier II, Aisha Grace, Mikayla Guffey, Michael Harkey, Saterrica Harris, Taylour Helgeson, Ariana Jackson, Paige Jackson, Seth Jackson, Chelsea Kalar, Michael Kalin, Breanna Kane, Joshua Karnavas, Holly Kay, Allyson Kiehn, Chloe Kilty, Elisabeth Kingery, Madisyn Kirkhove, Jadin Knudson, Joseph Krenzelok, Brandon Lee, Jake Lentz, Grace Markovich, Kendra Marr, McKensey Mast, Addalynn May, Myles McCauley, Sarah McClimon, Nathan McDonald, Madalyn McKee, Kaylin McNeal, Jaira Mejia, Brecken Meyer, Andrew Miller, Abraham Mingo, Stevi Mulvehill, Tazia Murray, Maci Noack, Cameron Ohlweiler, Lucas Ortberg, Coltan O'Toole, Daniel Owen, Bianca Palmer, Carsen Pearce, Gage Pedersen, Elizabeth Penrose, Joseph Perales, Katelyn Ramteke, Joseph Rangel, Kelli Rohret, Nathalie Ruiz, Jessica Saelens, Julia Said, Tyler Schafer, Cassandra Schreurs, Sarah Schwartz, Jessie Sineath, Gregory Smith, Sergei Swart, Priscilla Tennant, Victoria Thomas, Parker Thomson, Alexis Toporowski, Jonathon Toppert, Allison VanHorn, Sandhya Vasudevagowda, Jackson VenHorst, Josette VenHorst, Hannah Wagner, Brittany Wall, Maggie Walls, Courtney Walter, Brianna Wegmann, Michael Wehrheim, Anthony Weiss-Iossi, Melanie Wendell, Ashley Williams, Gaelan Wyrwas
LeClaire: Annah Buckwalter, Breneshia Canini, Darian Creighton, Jeremy Hochstein, Jessalyn Kehrberg, Ashly Malone, Alecia Paget, Taylor Rodriguez, Makenzi Schaefer, Elizabeth Staebell, Nicole Stocker
Pleasant Valley: Sean Buckley
Dean's List
Belmont University
Nashville, Tennessee
Bettendorf: Grant Ellingson
Northeastern University
Boston, Massachusetts
Bettendorf: Ava Stigler, Ramya Kumar
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Bettendorf: David Niska
Saint Mary's College
Notre Dame, Indiana
Bettendorf: Mackenzie Kersten
University of Evansville
Evansville, Indiana
Bettendorf: James Guest, Sally Walker
Honor Roll
Culver-Stockton College
Canton, Missouri
Bettendorf: Grace Herington
