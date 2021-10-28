Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PV Community School District names Wall of Honor recipient
Nicholas Gaspelin, Ph.D., has been named the recipient of the 2021 Pleasant Valley Community School District's Wall of Honor Award. The Wall of Honor program was established in 1999 to recognize distinguished alumni from Pleasant Valley High School.
Gaspelin graduated from PVHS in 2004 and has spent his life dedicated to the research of attention and distraction in humans, such as those observed in people with learning disabilities, neurological disorders or psychiatric conditions. As a cognitive neuroscientist, he has focused his research on understanding attentional mechanisms using multiple converging approaches including behavior experiments, infrared eye-tracking and event-related potentials (ERPs).
During his time at Pleasant Valley, Gaspelin participated in tennis, yearbook club, medical explorers and Battle of the Bands. After graduating, he studied psychology at the University of Iowa, eventually earning his Masters with distinction and Doctorate with distinction at the University of New Mexico. He studied at the University of California-Davis for a postdoctoral fellowship.
Gaspelin currently is an assistant professor at State University of New York (SUNY), where he mentors doctoral and undergraduate students on how to conduct experiments using infrared eye-tracking and EEG, as well as teaching several courses.
He will be honored with a luncheon, district tour and class presentation. He also will be the guest speaker at the Nov. 11 National Honor Society Induction.
Graduations
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Dixon
LeClaire: Lindsey Swanson
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
LeClaire: James Overstreet
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Dixon
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Brandon Forber