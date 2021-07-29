Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PVHS student earns Eagle Scout award

Nicholas M. Puthoff, a member of Troop 199, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf, has earned the Boy Scouts' highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Puthoff, 15, is the son of Michael and Diane Puthoff, Bettendorf, and a student at Pleasant Valley High School.

He earned the Eagle Scout award by completing all rank advancements, earning 42 merit badges, and participating in numerous scouting service projects and programs. During his career as a scout, which began in first grade, Puthoff has held numerous leadership positions, including librarian, den chief, patrol leader and senior patrol leader.

For his Eagle service project, Puthoff designed and built wheelchair accessible planters for residents of the Kahl Home. He drew the project specifications, purchased supplies, managed the construction of four planters and supervised the delivery of the planters to the home. A total of 128 service hours were spent on this project.

He will receive the Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony Saturday, Aug. 21.

