Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Dean's List
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Gage Howard, Emily White
Area seniors honored as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently released the names of the semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program which will award 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million to students next spring.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, providing information including academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level and in February, they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the finalist group. Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will then be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
Local semifinalists include:
Bettendorf High School: Matthew T. Dorang, Aidan E. Hamner, Preston K. Martens, Noah M. Raso, Nicholas D. Theuerkauf
Morning Star Academy: Caleb J. Schroeder, Samuel D. Schroeder
Pleasant Valley High School: Jayne Abraham, Lauren C. Anderson, Tarun V. Annavajjula, Matthew J. Bender, Bryan A. Caraman, Salar W. Cheema, Carter D. Dougherty, Corinne Johnson, Kavya Kalathur, Isaiah L. Pielak, David Scranton, Beatrice M. Sears, Lillian C. Teitle