Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announces $2,500 Scholarship winners

Owen C. Jones, Pleasant Valley High School, was one of the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners were chosen from the finalists in each state and were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

Jones plans to pursue a career in the mechanical engineering field.

2021 Michaela Romano Scholarship winners announced

Logan Volkert, LeClaire, was one of five winners of the Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities, College of Arts and Sciences' annual Michaela Romano Scholarship.