Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announces $2,500 Scholarship winners

Owen C. Jones, Pleasant Valley High School, was one of the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners were chosen from the finalists in each state and were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

Jones plans to pursue a career in the mechanical engineering field.

2021 Michaela Romano Scholarship winners announced

Logan Volkert, LeClaire, was one of five winners of the Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities, College of Arts and Sciences' annual Michaela Romano Scholarship.

This year's winners have GPAs of 3.5 or better, and are completing a College of Arts and Sciences degree at WIU-QC in the coming fall or subsequent spring semesters. They were nominated by individual faculty members and selected by an interdisciplinary committee after a submission of a 500-word essay about their WIU-QC educational experiences.

Volkert is a junior English major and co-editor of WIU-QC's Edge student newspaper.

Local student receives accounting award

Emily Nutt, Bettendorf, is one of 28 students enrolled in the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa who has received annual awards presented by the Department of Accounting.

Nutt received the Department of Accounting Faculty Scholar which is presented annually to students who have demonstrated superior academic performance and contributions to the Department of Accounting while completing an undergraduate major in accounting.

Graduations

Black Hawk College

Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Gong Chen, Yangdu Sherpa, Emalee VanArsdale

LeClaire: Quinn Harty, Samantha Swihart

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Brynn Hancock

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Gretchen Broadway, Jackson Callahan, Lathan Carter, Kathryn Gaskin, Kerry Goldsberry, Troy Goldsberry, Dennis Marriott, John McCraw, Gabrielle Meyer, Christopher Persell, Stuart Schafer, Kaitlin Scheff, Michael Showers

LeClaire: Leana Owen, Maddi Theisen

