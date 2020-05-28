Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CVM awards youth mentoring scholarships

Cardiovascular Medicine (CVM) and the endowed fund established by CVM physicians at the Trinity Health Foundation have awarded $28,500 in youth mentoring scholarships to support area students and undergraduate students seeking a degree in math, science or medical studies. Forty-one students were awarded scholarships. Since 2008, the fund has provided more than $280,000 in scholarships to regional students.

The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences.

The following area students received scholarships:

Regan Denny, Pleasant Valley High School

Pleasant Valley High School Gabrielle Millhollin, Bettendorf High School

Bettendorf High School Amulya Pillutla, Pleasant Valley High School

Local students inducted into honor society