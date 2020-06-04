Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Silva awarded research fellowship
Aaron Silva, Bettendorf, was one of two current graduate students at the University of Iowa, two incoming graduate students and three undergraduates who were awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship to support their graduate studies.
This award provides students with three years of financial support ($34,000 annual stipend and $12,000 cost-of-education allowance to the graduate institution) for graduate study that leads to a research-based master's or doctoral degree in chemistry, computer and information sciences, engineering, geosciences, life sciences, materials research, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, psychology, social sciences and STEM education in learning research.
During his four years at the University of Iowa, Silva has been involved with research in Dr. Fatima Toor's lab and Dr. Aliasger Salem's lab. He spent two summers conducting research in Germany through the Research Internships in Science and Engineering (RISE) program sponsored by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). His future research proposes a method to use nanoparticles to induce an immune system response to target tumors to make patients cancer-free. His research proposal presents a unique approach to cancer immunotherapy. It uses a nontoxic delivery method, can release payloads to specified cells and provides a method to activate an immune response against cancer cells.
BMS students selected for SEIBA Honor Band
Twelve Bettendorf Middle School band students were selected by audition to participate in the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (SEIBA) Honor Band. The following is a list of those students
7th Grade: Mia Hinds, Emma Pearson
8th Grade: Michael Farmer, Mason Goche, Alivia Isaacson, Jaylynn Kerr, Heath Leone, Robert Matera, Myriam Mendez, Gianna Schwartz, Zack Stone, Kaelee Wolf
Based on the SEIBA Honor Band audition placement, eighth-graders Gianna Schwartz and Kaelee Wolf were selected to participate in the All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band.
BHS National Honor Society inductees announced
Eighty-five students were inducted into the Bettendorf High School Honor Society on May 20. The students all pledged to always to seek the light of truth, to hold scholarly habits, to engage in worthy service, and to lead forward in all things that shall advance the welfare of the school, the well-being of the community, and the honor of the country. Members are sophomores through seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better who have taken or are currently enrolled in an honors or AP level class. Students also must meet required standards in four areas of evaluation: character, scholarship, leadership and service.
National Honor Society inductees: Olivia Anderson, Isabelle Appel, Aliya Barnett, Hannah Beintema, Alex Berkenbosch, Lydia Bloome, Bradley Bodkin, McKenzie Borden, Maylee Callahan, Addie Carlson, Andrew Crocker,Sarah Crowley, Katie Curtis, Kaira DeBoe, Rheanna DeCrow, Sarah DeFauw, Mason Dormire, Anastasia Drexler, Karson Egger, Charly Erpelding, Julia Fiedler, Jackson Fields, Havyn Fish, Grace Fite, Samantha Fitzpatrick, Rebeca Garza-Doty, Anika Gokhale, Aidan Hamner, Carmen Hayes, Amber Heppner, Ellie Hinch, Brady Howard, Emily Hueser, Tyler Hurd, Olivia Ivory, Claudia Johnson, Emily Johnson, MacKenzie Kent, Emma Kerr, Lisa Knight, Carolyn Kress, Maria Ladenburger, Jericho Larsen, Braden Like, Susan Longstaff, Katie Maher, Morgan Makoben, Kristin Manion, Britt Mariman, Riley Markham, Presten Martens, Kate McAleer, Kathryn Miletich, Noah Mitvalsky, Elizabeth Mook, Patrick Mooney, Pamela Murcia, Eric Newton, Dakota Otts, Katie Pessman, Emma Porter, Katelyn Rahe, Tyler Ramstack, Ceci Rasmer, Noah Raso, Kathleen Ripley, Adeline Ritchie, Clarisse Roscio, Katherine Roseman, Ava Rowland, Morgan Sage, Amanda Scott, Malia Shinbori, Kiara Silva, Annika Skogman, Emily Sparks, Macy Stevenson, Jonathan Swarm, Nicholas Theuerkauf, Ysenia Troche, Abigal Tryon, Braden Vidmar, Delaney Ward, Luke Wiley, Maycen Zimmerman
