Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

If a student does not earn the minimum GPA one year, it only means they will not receive the award that year. They can still earn the others if their GPA meets or exceeds the requirement.

Recipients will be selected annually by a committee of Cody staff and faculty based on several criteria, including test scores, financial need and work ethic.

The first scholarship was issued Nov. 11 to Veda Gisi, who is currently an 7th grade student at Pleasant Valley Junior High School.

Gisi’s contributions to the community, include her work with Hiney Heroes, a non-profit that provides diapers to people in need, and collecting pet supplies for shelter animals.

Graduations

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Monica Hudson, Braden McGowan, Kortni Richards

University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas