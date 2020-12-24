Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf FBLA finds success in virtual Business Battle
Bettendorf High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students recently took part in The Business Battle, a virtual competition in which students competed with FBLA members interested in business from Colorado, Iowa and Missouri. The Business Battle featured seven assessments: Accounting and Financial Management, Business Basics, Business Development and Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Financial Concepts, Information Technology and Marketing, Sales and Communications.
Bettendorf received multiple awards at the regional, state and multi-state level.
Regional Winners
Business Basics
First place: Charles Silver, freshman
Second place: Rory Spooner, sophomore
Third place: Tatum Buckley, sophomore
Business Development and Entrepreneurship
Second place: Carolyn Kress, junior
Marketing, Sales, and Communication
Fifth place: Isabella Hoffman, junior
State Winners
Business Basics
First place: Charles Silver
Second place: Rory Spooner
Ninth place: Tatum Buckley
Multi-State Level
Business Basics
Second place: Charles Silver
Third place: Rory Spooner
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation announces a new long-term scholarship
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation announced a new long-term scholarship, the Jens and Jamie Baker Family Scholarship. The Baker family created the scholarship to encourage Cody Elementary School students to seek further education after graduation from Pleasant Valley High School. Upon the initial award, a student will earn a $1,000 scholarship as long as the student continues to attend and then graduate from the Pleasant Valley Community School District.
Once a recipient reaches high school, they could earn an additional $1,000 each year from the 9th to 12th grade. To earn the latter scholarships, the recipient must earn at least a 3.1 grade-point average each year.
If a student does not earn the minimum GPA one year, it only means they will not receive the award that year. They can still earn the others if their GPA meets or exceeds the requirement.
Recipients will be selected annually by a committee of Cody staff and faculty based on several criteria, including test scores, financial need and work ethic.
The first scholarship was issued Nov. 11 to Veda Gisi, who is currently an 7th grade student at Pleasant Valley Junior High School.
Gisi’s contributions to the community, include her work with Hiney Heroes, a non-profit that provides diapers to people in need, and collecting pet supplies for shelter animals.
Graduations
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Monica Hudson, Braden McGowan, Kortni Richards
University of Kansas
Lawrence, Kansas
Bettendorf: Emma Ivers