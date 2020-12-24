 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Jens and Jamie Baker Family Scholarship

Veda Gisi (left), Evan Baker, Jamie Baker and Jens Baker on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Gisi was the first recipient of a scholarship created by the Baker family to assist Cody Elementary School students in the Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Bettendorf FBLA finds success in virtual Business Battle

Bettendorf High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students recently took part in The Business Battle, a virtual competition in which students competed with FBLA members interested in business from Colorado, Iowa and Missouri. The Business Battle featured seven assessments: Accounting and Financial Management, Business Basics, Business Development and Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Financial Concepts, Information Technology and Marketing, Sales and Communications.

Bettendorf received multiple awards at the regional, state and multi-state level.

Regional Winners

Business Basics

First place: Charles Silver, freshman

Second place: Rory Spooner, sophomore

Third place: Tatum Buckley, sophomore

Business Development and Entrepreneurship

Second place: Carolyn Kress, junior

Marketing, Sales, and Communication

Fifth place: Isabella Hoffman, junior

State Winners

Business Basics

First place: Charles Silver

Second place: Rory Spooner

Ninth place: Tatum Buckley

Multi-State Level

Business Basics

Second place: Charles Silver

Third place: Rory Spooner

The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation announces a new long-term scholarship

The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation announced a new long-term scholarship, the Jens and Jamie Baker Family Scholarship. The Baker family created the scholarship to encourage Cody Elementary School students to seek further education after graduation from Pleasant Valley High School. Upon the initial award, a student will earn a $1,000 scholarship as long as the student continues to attend and then graduate from the Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Once a recipient reaches high school, they could earn an additional $1,000 each year from the 9th to 12th grade. To earn the latter scholarships, the recipient must earn at least a 3.1 grade-point average each year.

If a student does not earn the minimum GPA one year, it only means they will not receive the award that year. They can still earn the others if their GPA meets or exceeds the requirement.

Recipients will be selected annually by a committee of Cody staff and faculty based on several criteria, including test scores, financial need and work ethic.

The first scholarship was issued Nov. 11 to Veda Gisi, who is currently an 7th grade student at Pleasant Valley Junior High School.

Gisi’s contributions to the community, include her work with Hiney Heroes, a non-profit that provides diapers to people in need, and collecting pet supplies for shelter animals.

Graduations

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Monica Hudson, Braden McGowan, Kortni Richards

University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas

Bettendorf: Emma Ivers

Dean's List

Belmont University

Nashville, Tennessee

Bettendorf: Grant Ellingson, Joseph Schwirtz

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Koehler, Rece Vining

