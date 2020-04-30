Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new member

Zachary Bunn, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at United States Military Academy. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Bettendorf native recognized for academic and military leadership

Joseph Field, Bettendorf, is one of more than 100 men and women in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets to be recognized for academic and military leadership and excellence, despite a closed campus.

Annually, departments nominate the finest cadets and active duty students for awards. The award recipients are normally honored as a group in McAlister Field House but this year's ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fields, a member of the Marine Corps, received the Military Officer Association of America ROTC Medal (MOAA). This medal is presented to outstanding cadets or midshipmen in their next-to-last year in the program who have demonstrated exceptional potential for military leadership.

Honor Roll