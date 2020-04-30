Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Graduations

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Akl Akl Docaos, Tyler Hoelting

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Vincent Klim

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Clara Hayward, Jeffery Haynes, Kara Holmes, Jayna Lindell, Karla Mitchell, Jeremy Salsberry, Jeremiah Stevenson

LeClaire: David Brown

Salutes

Local American Family Insurance agency owner earns customer service award

Pat Haffarnan, an American Family Insurance agency owner with locations in Davenport, Eldridge and LeClaire, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with a current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Haffarnan has been an agency owner for American Family since February 1978.

Locals participate in

U of I Dance Marathon

The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million this year for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Dance Marathon is the university's largest student organization and has raised more than $30 million since the first event in 1995.

Area students who participated include:

Bettendorf: Sydney Prochaska, Hannah Krug, Claire Feeney, Lily Broyles, Mary Grevas, Marisa Casas, Nicholas Roth, Rachel Tebbe, Cassidy Kilcoin, Payton Krueger, Shannon Micklewright, Emma Elceser, John Wells, Mckenzie Gamble, Haley Moore, Divya Vashisht, Madeline Anderson, Chloe Eaton, Molly O'Brien, Michael Brees, Margaret Muszalski, Joe Maas, Shoaib Farooqui, Sarah Canfield, Connor Steele, Nico Broussalian, Katherine Kustes, Abigail Hancock, Emma Tews, Dylan Welsh, Maya Baker, Jenna Marxen, Alexa Zaruba, Melanie Klein, Lauren Groenenboom, Allison Dykstra, Danielle Waldron, William Mercer, Abigail Harrington, Angela Pandit, Dominik Gnad, Muneeb Nadeem, Shreya Khurjekar, Allison Zucker, Rylee Nettleton, Teranee Bogan, Morgan Parkhurst, Aviana Bea, Josie Bedard, Devyn Suhl, Chloe Ketcham, Grace Nelson, Susan Anil, Hannah Gorsline, Sarah Andrews

LeClaire: Anna Griffin, Mahum Haque, Erin Woodford

Riverdale: Bridget Joers

Iowa athletes named

Academic All-Big Ten

Six local students are among the 87 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2019 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team.

The list includes student-athletes from football, women's soccer, women's cross country, field hockey, men's cross country and volleyball.

Local athletes include:

Bettendorf: Isabella Blackman, women's soccer; Brandon Cooley, men's cross country; Grace Necker, women's soccer; Spencer Smith, men's cross country; Karson Sommer, men's cross country; Konnor Sommer, men's cross country

Bettendorf native named to The Citadel Class of 2021 Summerall Guards

Joe Field, Bettendorf, is one of 61 cadets chosen to comprise the Summerall Guards for The Citadel Class of 2021.

During normal times, the changing of the guard ceremony would have taken place during the annual Corps Day/Recognition Day weekend ceremonies. The Class of 2020 Summerall Guards would have performed their last precision drills as a unit and then passed their rifles to the new platoon.

Because the Class of 2021 Summerall Guards were not able to do this, due to the campus closure related to COVID-19, the college wanted to recognize them by announcing their names.

SCC's Beta Zeta Epsilon

inducts new students

Scott Community College's Beta Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently inducted 68 students as Honorary Members of the chapter.

Local students include:

Bettendorf: Sana Ahmad, Thomas Alexander, Sophia Bebber, Jessica Brown, Alicia Coppedge, Selena Desir, Sean Dolphin, Lauren Fredell. Nicholas Goumas, Morgan Hemmen, Susan Shonts, Elizabeth Sloan, Jackson Venhorst

LeClaire: Stephanie Oberman, Alecia Paget

Riverdale: Lily Porter

Area students rank

in top 2% at ISU

Six area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University, Ames. They are:

Bettendorf: Emma Doyle, Olivia Jackson, Emily Kirik, Jacob McCredie and Hannah Uhrich

Princeton: Brooke  Corson

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new member

Zachary Bunn, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at United States Military Academy. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Bettendorf native recognized for academic and military leadership

Joseph Field, Bettendorf, is one of more than 100 men and women in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets to be recognized for academic and military leadership and excellence, despite a closed campus.

Annually, departments nominate the finest cadets and active duty students for awards. The award recipients are normally honored as a group in McAlister Field House but this year's ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fields, a member of the Marine Corps, received the Military Officer Association of America ROTC Medal (MOAA). This medal is presented to outstanding cadets or midshipmen in their next-to-last year in the program who have demonstrated exceptional potential for military leadership.

Honor Roll

Oregon State University

Corvallis, Oregon

LeClaire: Daniel T. Moss

