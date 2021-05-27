 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
BHS announces Student Spotlight winners

Back row (left to right): Aviana Rice-Miller, Aidan Goerdt, Rheanna DeCrow, Mia Lopez, Andrey Sprosty

Middle row (left to right): Charly Erpelding, Becky Selmani, Carter Furness, Rachel Witt

Front row (left to right): Madelyne Cline, Lilian Perez

Not pictured: Emma Burnett, Khamale Russell

BHS announces Student Spotlight winners

Bettendorf High School recently recognized 13 students as Student Spotlight recipients for the second semester:

Business: Carter Furness

Family and Consumer Sciences: Mia Lopez

Health Sciences: Aviana Rice-Miller

Language Arts: Becky Selmani

Mathematics: Khamale Russell, Andrey Sprosty

Music: Rheanna DeCrow

Science: Emma Burnett, Aidan Goerdt

Social Studies: Lilian Perez

Student Services: Madelyn Cline

World Language: Charly Erpelding, Rachel Witt

Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees are honored at special recognition event.

Local student receives achievement award

Hannah Mausser, Bettendorf, was one of several students to receive recognition for outstanding achievement at the Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Honors Convocation held on May 14.

Over 30 awards were given during the ceremony, recognizing students for excelling in academics and extra-curricular activities while demonstrating leadership and personal growth during their time at Mount Mercy.

Mausser received the Outstanding Political Science Student award.

Dean's List

Culver-Stockton College

Canton, Missouri

Bettendorf: Grant Aller

University of Evansville

Evansville, Indiana

Bettendorf: James Guest

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Erin K. Anderson, Therese A. Cagle, Mark A. Clayburne, Anna Denger, Janee T. Fowler, Levi A. Hamby, Kyle C. Hollenback, Jona M. Levi, Zachary E. Martinez, David James Rickman

LeClaire: Logan T. Volkert

Princeton: Alex Smith

Riverdale: Lily M. Porter

Dean's Honor Roll

University of Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi

Bettendorf: Madison Marie Banks

Graduations

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Erik Wadsager

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News