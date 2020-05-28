Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

CVM awards youth mentoring scholarships
Cardiovascular Medicine (CVM) and the endowed fund established by CVM physicians at the Trinity Health Foundation have awarded $28,500 in youth mentoring scholarships to support area students and undergraduate students seeking a degree in math, science or medical studies. Forty-one students were awarded scholarships. Since 2008, the fund has provided more than $280,000 in scholarships to regional students.
The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences.
The following area students received scholarships:
* Regan Denny, Pleasant Valley High School
* Gabrielle Millhollin, Bettendorf High School
* Amulya Pillutla, Pleasant Valley High School
Local students inducted into honor society
Allison Miller, Princeton, was one of 76 student-athletes from DePauw University to have earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.
Dean's List
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
LeClaire: Patrick Gelande
