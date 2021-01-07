WISH LIST: Boy outracing his Cars bed, Wish List could help get him a bigger one

When he got a big kid bed, Christy Buckley’s son was into Pixar’s “Cars,”so Lightning McQueen was the character decorating it.

Now her son, Chase, is 4. The toddler bed is a few years old, and he’s getting too big for it, Buckley, 38, of Bettendorf said. Also, these days, his tastes have moved on.

“He’s into, like, Spiderman, right now,” Buckley said.

Buckley is between jobs, and hopes to go back to school to train for something new, according to the nomination, submitted by Community Action of Eastern Iowa.

While she looks for what’s next, she still has to keep up with a growing son and daughter, according to the nomination.

Getting a twin bed with a trundle so Chase, and Madilynn, his 2-year-old sister, both have a comfortable place to sleep is one of the goals of this year’s Quad-City Times Wish List.

With donations from the community, the Quad-City Times and United Way of the Quad-Cities and its partner agencies work together to help Quad-Citians in need.

Malaysia Clayton, a Head Start family partnership specialist, who works with the Head Start program through Community Action, nominated Buckley.