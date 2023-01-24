World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities to hold program at Bettendorf Library

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities and the Bettendorf Public Library will co-sponsor a free program, "Building a Welcoming Community Through Organizing," beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the library.

Executive director, Amber Bordolo; and community organizer, Mayra Hernandez, from QC Interfaith will discuss how to build a community to welcome immigrants and help them to thrive.

Many immigrants who move to the Quad Cities want to participate economically, politically and socially in the community. There are many barriers that hinder this and leave many feeling like second class citizens. Community organizing is a way to build the community through building power, direct action and civic engagement.

Bordolo and Hernandez also will discuss the work they do with undocumented workers in Davenport.

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities is a non-partisan organization with a mission to foster global education and international understanding within the Quad Cities and beyond.