Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

There were plenty of smiles and a lot of pride on the faces of kids, parents, grandparents and teachers during a recent ceremony at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.

It's a scene that will be repeated many times over for more kids and families through the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. In all, more than 900 Quad-City area grade school artists will have their artwork on display at the museum this winter and spring.

Various artwork from selected students from participating schools is displayed for about a week run. Each school's exhibit wraps up with a closing recognition ceremony, at which students are presented with certificates for participating.

On a recent Sunday earlier this month, it was Bettendorf Schools' turn.

Meghan Purcell, Mark Twain Elementary art teacher, said the program helps students with gain a sense of pride.

“It is always telling to see them like their artwork and see it there,” she said. “There is so much emphasis on sports in school, so it is nice to see the nature of creativity recognized.”