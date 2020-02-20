Young Artists' creations on display at Figge Art Museum

There were plenty of smiles and a lot of pride on the faces of kids, parents, grandparents and teachers during a recent ceremony at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.
It's a scene that will be repeated many times over for more kids and families through the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. In all, more than 900 Quad-City area grade school artists will have their artwork on display at the museum this winter and spring.
Various artwork from selected students from participating schools is displayed for about a week run. Each school's exhibit wraps up with a closing recognition ceremony, at which students are presented with certificates for participating.
On a recent Sunday earlier this month, it was Bettendorf Schools' turn.
Meghan Purcell, Mark Twain Elementary art teacher, said the program helps students with gain a sense of pride.
“It is always telling to see them like their artwork and see it there,” she said. “There is so much emphasis on sports in school, so it is nice to see the nature of creativity recognized.”
For the 2020 installment of Young Artists at the Figge, eight area school districts are involved including Geneseo, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Moline, Muscatine, Davenport and ending with Rock Island-Milan Schools.
Two years ago, Mark Twain student Addison Faust, now 10, had her artwork on display. This year it is her twin sister, Macy, supplying the talent.
“I really liked it,” Addison said of Macy's work. "She is really talented."
Their mom Emily Faust admits that the girls get that skill from their dad Ryan.
“I feel like I have done something good,” said Macy, whose artwork was a self portrait using fruit. “I like to draw a lot.”
Young artist Madeline Benis used a variety of mediums including crayons and pastels. “I am pretty proud of it,” she said.
Gabby Chapman, 8, a Neil Armstrong Elementary student, created an abstract of Pablo Picasso.
Her grandparents, Rick and Sonia Berg of Moline beamed with pride at the recognition event.
“It is great opportunity to have their artwork displayed at the Figge,” Sonia Berg said.
Seven-year-old Oliver Shoemaker, a student at Mark Twain, said his artwork took two to three days to do. “It is very good. I like it very much. It does make me feel good.”