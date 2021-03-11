Youth baseball registration open
The Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball registration website is now open for the 2021 spring/summer season.
Cost for the season is $100 or $125 for senior division plus a service fee for the online registration/organizational service. All players receive a jersey, hat and baseball socks for the uniform. BPV does not exclude participation due to financial hardship.
Tryout and evaluation dates are typically held the final week of March.
Divisions include
* Coach Pitch: This is a beginning program for youth in grades 1-3. Coaches pitch to batters. Three outs or a run limit, whichever comes first, defines the inning. Games run six innings with teams playing typically twice a week. There also will be practice time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to around July 4. The season ends with a postseason tournament and All-Star games. Division director is Tyler Driever at tdriever@mchsi.com.
* Intro to Kid Pitch: Geared for third graders and any advanced/veteran coach pitchers ready for a new challenge. Kids pitch to hitters with restrictions. A mixture of rules from the Coach Pitch and Minors Divisions are used. There are six-inning games with teams playing typically twice a week. There also will be practice time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to around July 4. The season ends with a postseason tournament and All-Star game.
Division director is Ron Johns at johnsronald2020@gmail.com.
* Minors: For youth in grades 4-5. Full kid pitch with base-running restrictions. Regulation games are six innings with teams playing typically twice a week. there also will be practice time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to mid-July. The season ends with All-Star games and a postseason tournament.
Division director is Matt Wood at mcw1205@aol.com.
*Majors: For youth in grades 6-7. Full base running rules. Regulation games are now seven innings with teams playing typically twice a week. There also will be practime time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to mid-July. The season ends with All-Star games and a postseason tournament. Division director is Dan Escontrias at danesco33@gmail.com.
* Juniors: For youth in grades 8-9 (13-15 years). If pairing BPV with high school baseball, players should play in the seniors division. Teams are normally formed by a draft following evaluations. Full baseball rules, except dropped third strike, on slightly smaller-than-regulation fields. Games are seven innings with teams playing typically 2-3 times per week. There also will be practice time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to mid-July. The season ends with an All-Star game and a postseason tournament.
Division director is Tyler Driever at tdriever@mchsi.com.
* Seniors: for youth 15-20 years. Participants can create a team with an adult coach needed. All registrants are placed on a team. Full baseball on a regulation diamond. Games are seven innings or limited by time limit. Teams play typically three times per week with practice time available on the weekend. Games start in mid-May and run through late July. the season ends with a postseason tournament and All-Star game. Division director is Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com.
To sign up, visit https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196
The league is looking for coaches at all levels as well as behind-the-scenes help running the all-volunteer organization. To volunteer, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-676-8111.
Umpires are also needed and compensated for work. To be an umpire, contact Steve Tappa.
For more information, visit BPVBaseball.com.