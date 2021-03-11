Youth baseball registration open

The Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball registration website is now open for the 2021 spring/summer season.

Cost for the season is $100 or $125 for senior division plus a service fee for the online registration/organizational service. All players receive a jersey, hat and baseball socks for the uniform. BPV does not exclude participation due to financial hardship.

Tryout and evaluation dates are typically held the final week of March.

Divisions include

* Coach Pitch: This is a beginning program for youth in grades 1-3. Coaches pitch to batters. Three outs or a run limit, whichever comes first, defines the inning. Games run six innings with teams playing typically twice a week. There also will be practice time on the weekend once games start. April is set aside for practices. Games run May to around July 4. The season ends with a postseason tournament and All-Star games. Division director is Tyler Driever at tdriever@mchsi.com.