YWCA has Empowerment Center in Iowa

A warm and inviting environment greets those who walk into the year-old YWCA Quad Cities Iowa Empowerment Center at 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 110, in Davenport.
Warm wood tones and exposed brick give a comfortable feel, along with posters of encouraging quotes, bowls of treats and the aroma of coffee.
The welcoming feel to the Empowerment Center is important, as many of those who walk in are at a crisis point in their lives, needing food, clothing, toiletries and a place to live. And the staff at the Empowerment Center can provide help with all of those needs, as well as assistance in finding a job. Socially distanced computer work stations, free Wi-Fi and printing services are at the ready.
“It doesn’t matter what they need,” said Deanna G. Woodall, vice president, development & growth, for YWCA Quad Cities. “If we don’t have it, we’ll find it.”
The YWCA Quad Cities has been a mainstay of local support and assistance for more than 100 years, working from its Rock Island headquarters on issues like empowering women, fighting racism and supporting children and families. An Empowerment Center opened in Rock Island in 2018 and was followed by the Iowa center in October 2019.
Though the YWCA had been serving Iowa residents from its Rock Island facility, Woodall, who has been with the YWCA for two years, said it was important to the organization to establish a presence in Iowa.
“Working together as a community can only make us stronger,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the needs of many Quad-Citians in crisis.
The Iowa Empowerment Center has remained open to serve the needs of residents and continues to take donations, with proper precautions, of food, clothing, toiletries, diapers and formula to distribute to those in need. A sunny clothing room with a peek of the Mississippi River offers a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s clothes.
People who use the center have a variety of needs, and the staff works on meeting them.
The center partners with a number of local agencies including Family Resources, United Way of the Quad Cities, Churches United, Project Now, Bethany for Children & Families, Humility Housing Services, St. Joseph Worker House, Christian Care, the Martin Luther King Center and Rock Island High School, where it operates a teen pregnancy center.
Woodall tells a story about a young homeless woman, a “couch surfer” who stayed at the homes of various acquaintances who would provide her shelter. She walked in to the Empowerment Center with just one request: a pillow to call her own. The center bought her a pillow, and also helped her with job application services and clothing choices for her interview.
Another client, aware that she would be losing her housing within days, came to the center for help. They were able to put that person up at a hotel until housing became available, Woodall said.
“It’s very important to us to make people feel comfortable when they come here,” she said. “They tell us their stories, we listen and provide encouragement.”
Opening an Iowa Empowerment Center has also opened up volunteer opportunities. Woodall said help is needed with keeping the clothing room organized and also with answering phones. Fundraisers planned for 2021 will require service on committees. And across the river in Illinois, the YWCA Child Care Center always welcomes adults to read to the children, she said.
She invites Iowans to stop in at the Empowerment Center to see all that is offered and accomplished there.
“We’d love to see this place packed with people every day,” she said.
What’s New at the BBN? is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.
What’s New at the BBN? is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!