YWCA has Empowerment Center in Iowa

A warm and inviting environment greets those who walk into the year-old YWCA Quad Cities Iowa Empowerment Center at 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 110, in Davenport.

Warm wood tones and exposed brick give a comfortable feel, along with posters of encouraging quotes, bowls of treats and the aroma of coffee.

The welcoming feel to the Empowerment Center is important, as many of those who walk in are at a crisis point in their lives, needing food, clothing, toiletries and a place to live. And the staff at the Empowerment Center can provide help with all of those needs, as well as assistance in finding a job. Socially distanced computer work stations, free Wi-Fi and printing services are at the ready.

“It doesn’t matter what they need,” said Deanna G. Woodall, vice president, development & growth, for YWCA Quad Cities. “If we don’t have it, we’ll find it.”

The YWCA Quad Cities has been a mainstay of local support and assistance for more than 100 years, working from its Rock Island headquarters on issues like empowering women, fighting racism and supporting children and families. An Empowerment Center opened in Rock Island in 2018 and was followed by the Iowa center in October 2019.