TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, received top honors from the Quad- Cities Chamber as the 2019 Business of the Year.
The sports venue was presented the award during the chamber's Annual Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 15. Doug Kratz, the complex' owner and developer, accepted the award.
TBK Bank Sports Complex and High 5 Lanes & Games is a $50 million multi-faceted sports and entertainment venue that opened in May 2018 in north Bettendorf.
Since the doors opened, more than $30 million has been invested in commercial development on the surrounding land in the past year, according to the chamber.
The sports complex employs more than 140 people and contributed to more than 10,000 hotel nights and $13 million in tourism dollars for the Quad-City region last year. In addition, it hosted more than 10,000 tournament games of baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and volleyball combined and has had 65,000 games of bowling played under its roof.
More than 5,000 children have enrolled in the “Kids Bowl Free” program, while the Level II Fitness Center boasts 1,600 members. The facilities also have hosted more than 1,000 public or private events.
