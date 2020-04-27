I-74 bridge work in Quad-Cities prepares for final arch pieces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A second massive crane is joining the collection on the Mississippi River work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.

More than a dozen cranes can be seen at one time in the river between Bettendorf and Moline, picking up arch pieces, steel girders — even baskets full of bridge workers. The largest crane in use can lift 650 tons and has a 341-foot boom.

A second crane with a 300-foot boom and 600-ton capacity now has joined the effort, an the pair will help raise the first span's floor system and suspension cables. With the Iowa-bound (westbound) arch nearly complete, workers soon will begin installing the driving deck.

A new platform also has been added just below the uppermost arch segments. It will help workers make a precise fit when the time comes early next month to place the final pieces of the arch 164 feet above the roadway.

"The platform was installed last week to facilitate installation of four lines of steel struts between the arches," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "These struts will be used to spread the arch apart to fit the keystone."