I-74 bridge work in Quad-Cities prepares for final arch pieces

A second massive crane is joining the collection on the Mississippi River work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
More than a dozen cranes can be seen at one time in the river between Bettendorf and Moline, picking up arch pieces, steel girders — even baskets full of bridge workers. The largest crane in use can lift 650 tons and has a 341-foot boom.
A second crane with a 300-foot boom and 600-ton capacity now has joined the effort, an the pair will help raise the first span's floor system and suspension cables. With the Iowa-bound (westbound) arch nearly complete, workers soon will begin installing the driving deck.
A new platform also has been added just below the uppermost arch segments. It will help workers make a precise fit when the time comes early next month to place the final pieces of the arch 164 feet above the roadway.
"The platform was installed last week to facilitate installation of four lines of steel struts between the arches," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "These struts will be used to spread the arch apart to fit the keystone."
Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction is the primary bridge contractor, having been awarded a contract for $322 million to build the new spans and their basket-handle-design arches. The total cost, including related interstate expansions and approaches, is about $1.2 billion.
"Lunda has bolted the two (arch) struts to form the keystone and will be installing the splice plates soon," Alvarez said Monday. "We anticipate installing the keystone in the next few weeks."
Before the final, conjoined pieces are set, multiple surveys must be conducted to provide certainty the opposing arch segments are set at the precisely correct trajectory, among other factors. That work is ongoing.
The DOT has a goal of opening the Iowa-bound span in the second half of 2020, which is about a year behind the original timeline. Work on the new Illinois-bound span, including preliminary arch work, also is underway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!