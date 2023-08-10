Local barbers are joining forces to give students a fresh back-to-school cut on Monday, Aug. 14.
The haircuts will be provided for free and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MLK Interpretive Center, located at 501 N. Brady St. in Davenport.
Those interested must make a reservation by calling (563)-940-7468.
Participating barbers include:
- Chris Gay, Raymond Harper, Mikal Clayvon and Johnny Tensley, of A-1 Barbers & Cosmetology
- Sherwin Robinson, of 4-Sher Cut & Style
This event is also sponsored by QC United, Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 20046 and Friends of MLK, Inc.