MOLINE — Converting Avenue of the Cities to a two-lane road with a middle turn lane was one of the most popular ideas presented at a public workshop held Wednesday night.
Project Manager Lesley Roth, who is also an associate principal/director of Urban Planning for RATIO Architects of Chicago, and other engineers held a workshop at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. The workshop was held to get public opinions on the future look Avenue of the Cities.
"I think that people are responding to an improved pedestrian environment and landscaped public route," Roth said. "Those are the two things people are most excited about."
Roth said pedestrian safety is a big issue and the walk-ability of Avenue of the Cities has not been great historically.
"Creating these opportunities, even if it is not the whole entire corridor, but creating more opportunities for connectivity for pedestrians is also something people are seeing from these plans," Roth said.
Roth said the next step will be finishing the report and presenting final suggestions in the next couple of months.
Three key areas of Avenue of the Cities are being focused on with this project: crosswalks and pedestrian movement at the 16th Street intersection, landscaping and crosswalks in the 31st Street area and a re-imagined use for the area of 53rd Street, namely the former Kmart building and parking lot at 5000 Avenue of the Cities.
Justin Opitz is in charge of the traffic and transportation portion of the project. He works for Gewalt Hamilton Associates Inc. of Vernon Hills, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
"Throughout the entire corridor, our main focus is to basically make this a more multi-modal friendly environment ... increase accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists without sacrificing the efficiency," Opitz said. "We do realize a lot of people use this road basically to just to fly down east to west so it's going to be hard to prevent that."
Opitz said he heard a lot of concerns about people on bikes being able to get down the avenue on a bike. He said he didn't want to say there would never be bike lanes on the avenue, but it would be difficult because there are just too many buildings so close together.
William Grieve, senior transportation engineer for Gewalt Hamilton Associates, Inc, said having a center turn lane would allow for another idea popular with residents: wider sidewalks.
"There's a large part of the corridor that you don't have a lot of extra room," Grieve said.
Grieve said converting to a center turn lane set-up would possibly drop the car counts on the avenue, but that could actually be a good thing. He said if you have too many cars, the back-ups get bigger and bigger, and drivers will seek out a different route.
"It's a fine balance of getting people to maybe slow down a little bit, take their time, look at the businesses and think about 'gee, not tonight, but maybe I will bring the family over for pizza on the weekend'" Grieve said. "I'm just throwing numbers out, it's not an exact number, but if I got 20,000 cars a day on this piece of road and 5,000 of them would never stop at a business along here, ever, if you could find a way to get rid of just those 5,000, then you would have 15,000 cars a day that would want to call this their shopping home. But it is a balancing act."
He said once the I-74 bridge project finishes and with work on John Deere Road complete, he predicts a shift in traffic patterns that will impact traffic on Avenue of the Cities.
"Traffic won't be what it is today," Grieve said. "It is either going to get a little bigger, it's going to get a little smaller, it is going to move around."
Potted plants, parking lot screening and character zone signing were among the options presented at the workshop.
Some of the concerns posted by the public included:
• A need for a central location for snow removal.
• Planters will not work on the north side of the Avenue because the sidewalks are too small.
• Continuous sidewalks to neighborhoods are needed.
• Create brand districts.
• Moving sidewalks and crosswalks back might make the intersection more dangerous because of people running yellow lights.
