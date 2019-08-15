Bettendorf’s bike program is rolling along — to businesses.
The city has launched a cost-share program to help businesses buy bike racks.
If a business installs a bike rack, the city will kick in up to $500 for its purchase.
For example, if a bike rack costs a business $600, the Bettendorf cost-share program will kick in $500 of that so the business ends up paying only $100. Similarly, if a bike rack costs $300, there will be no cost to the business.
“The strategy is to get more people riding their bicycles to businesses,” said John Harrington, member of the Bettendorf Trails Committee.
That will improve health, reduce traffic and free up space in parking lots, he added.
Businesses must be within Bettendorf city limits to qualify for the program.
The Bettendorf Trails Committee is part of the parks and recreation department. For this fiscal year, the bike-rack program ends when $5,000 is spent.
“We’d definitely want to restart it next year with new funds if we use all of this year’s funds,” Harrington said.
Becky Lovich is the city's park trails coordinator.
“When we do this cost-share program, it’s going to encourage people to become more active – it's good for the environment and good for everything,” Lovich said. "We hope when people use bikes more, they will enjoy our trails.”
The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and residents. Its mission is to promote a safe and healthy community with its support of active lifestyles.
The committee also presents Walk and Roll events, family-friendly activities that showcase Bettendorf trails where participants bike, walk, run, or roll.
“A lot of the people who go on these events, that’s their first time using that park,” Harrington said.
For more information about converting an existing parking space into a bike rack space or for more information about the trails group, contact Lovich at blovich@bettendorf.org.
