R.I.A. Federal breaks ground on new branch

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union has broken ground on its second Bettendorf location joining the flurry of economic activity near the TBK Sports Complex.

Community leaders gathered Thursday, Nov. 21, to celebrate the new location on Forest Grove Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“R.I.A. is excited to be a part of the Bett Plex expansion and looks forward to serving members in this corridor,” said Jim Watts, the credit union's president and CEO.

The new location is just west of Freshii and Hurts Donuts, and other new businesses.

Construction is expected to begin this winter and will be completed in early 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0