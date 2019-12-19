R.I.A. Federal breaks ground on new branch

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union has broken ground on its second Bettendorf location joining the flurry of economic activity near the TBK Sports Complex.
Community leaders gathered Thursday, Nov. 21, to celebrate the new location on Forest Grove Road.
“R.I.A. is excited to be a part of the Bett Plex expansion and looks forward to serving members in this corridor,” said Jim Watts, the credit union's president and CEO.
The new location is just west of Freshii and Hurts Donuts, and other new businesses.
Construction is expected to begin this winter and will be completed in early 2020.