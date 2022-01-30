CommUniversity classes begin next Sunday

Are you interested in a tour of Ancient Egypt? Or would you rather learn American Sign Language? Perhaps The Psychology of Humor appeals to you. Whatever your interest, CommUniversity (CommU) 2022 offers a wide variety of topics in diverse areas such as arts and humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies and theology/spirituality. Started in 1979, CommU is dedicated to the opportunity of higher learning and has enriched the lives of thousands of students age 18 and older in this annual community program.
Held at Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, the 12 in-person CommU classes will be held on the next four Sundays: Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The $40 fee includes one class which will meet on all four Sundays from 2-4 p.m. Nine more topics are available in addition to those listed earlier: Who was George Davenport?; The Shamanic Journey: Pathway to Knowledge & Power; SCENE: You, Writing a Play; Basic Spanish; Matisse: Goldfish Bowls and Harem Girls; Exploring the Gifts of Celtic Spirituality; Building a Body of Work One Great Image at a Time; The Divine Comedy and our Journey towards Wholeness; Culture, Faith and Cuisine: A Tour of Islam and Muslims Around the World.
Three virtual classes via Zoom will also be available for those preferring an on-line class. The Zoom classes include: The Life and Times of the American Cemetery; A Retrospective after 20 Years (9/11); and Paper Crafting with Becky.
Register through the Black Hawk College’s website at www.bhc.edu/CU or by calling 309-796-8223. You’ll also find the CommU program listing on page 31 of BHC’s Spring 2022 catalog. If you have questions, call 309-796-8223 or go to www.bhc.edu/CU.
If you need accommodations due to a disability, please contact by phone at 309-796-5903 (CAPTEL) or Disability Services at 309-796-5900.