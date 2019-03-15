A black rock sits on Randy Moore's desk. The president of Iowa American Water in Davenport said it's a reminder of a lesson his grandmother taught him as a child.
"My grandmother was from the Deep South and migrated up north. She grew up living basically in a sharecropper's house on land that was owned by a former slave owner," Moore said. "When we were very small, she shared this lesson with us. She said 'when a white person likes you enough or thinks enough of you to give you something, that's how you know you've been successful."
Moore kept that sentiment in the back of his mind, but it took years for him to realize, "that's not how I'm going to gauge my own success."
"I always remember what my grandmother said, and I want to do better than that," he said. "My life is not going to be focused on what other people can give me to succeed. I want to define myself and my own success."
The rock on Moore's desk symbolizes that turning point in his life. And it's a reminder of how he aims to run his business today.
About 43 percent of Iowa American Water's employees are "categorized as diverse" he said, in addition to 53 percent of the leadership team.
"My opinion is that, in order for us to be successful and maintain any level of success, we've got to think from a diversity perspective," he said. "I believe diversity allows for a more creative and innovative workplace. It helps reduce the amount of turnover. And trying to find a diverse pool of candidates enhances my ability to make sure I'm getting the best, qualified people to work for me."
But it's one thing to get a diverse workforce through the door; it's another thing to keep them there. Moore said creating an inclusive workplace requires daily thought and work, to ensure every employee has a voice and an opportunity to define their own success.
"At Iowa American, we make sure everybody at the table has the opportunity to contribute, to participate and be a legitimate player on the team," Moore said. "We don't have any one person who dominates. We make sure that we create a comfortable environment for everybody to feel included. We don't tolerate disrespect. And we make sure everyone on the team is treated as an equal player, no matter what their role is."
Deere & Co. also views diversity as more than "a catchphrase or temporary commitment," said Samuel Butler, director of talent supply, diversity and inclusion. Deere, with headquarters in Moline, has a department dedicated to diversity, plus diversity and inclusion councils in each of the company's four business regions around the globe.
The councils develop key strategies aimed at creating a culture that reflects the global market, widens business opportunities, attracts talent and "breathes life into the best teamwork," he said.
Butler said Deere also offers Employee Resource Groups, or ERGs, which are company-sponsored, employee-run organizations formed around a common dimension of diversity, interest or experience that affects the workplace.
Another top Quad-City employer, Arconic, provides employees with the opportunity to join ERGs. The resource groups include Arconic African Heritage Network, Arconic Hispanic Network, Arconic Veterans Network, Arconic Women's Foundation and EAGLE, or the company's network of LGBT employees and their allies.
In addition to offering a space for people with similar experiences to come together and talk, Davenport Human Resources Manager Jorge Rodriguez said members of the groups participate in volunteer efforts, career mentoring and other community initiatives.
"The groups each have their own character, and it really gives everyone a feeling of belongingness," Rodriguez said. "The bottom line is we need people to be able to be who they are in the workplace. Because when they're accomplishing that, they're more productive and are more likely to stick around."
In today's ever-changing corporate climate, Moore said hiring and retaining a diverse workforce has an economic impact on your business.
"Diversity allows for a more creative and innovative workplace, and if your organization is being creative and highly innovative, in the long run, it'll have an impact on your bottom line," he said. "This country is changing every day. We are getting close to where minorities in this country are actually the majority of people. If businesses aren't considering that, they're going to be left behind."
But diversity and inclusion are about more than the bottom line, Moore said. Thinking back to his struggle as a frontline plant worker, working to eventually become president of Iowa American Water, Moore said, "I don't ever want to treat employees or anyone in this organization the way I've been treated."
When an employee is eager to rise up in their career and become future company leaders, Moore said, he'll do whatever he can to support them and give them a leg up.
Down the hall from where the black rock sits on his desk, Moore's photograph hangs on the wall, alongside around a dozen other company leaders. Despite being the president, Moore said his photo isn't positioned in the most prominent top row. Instead, it's in the middle of the bottom row.
"That's an indication that I don't consider myself any greater or more important than anybody else on the team," he said. "If one person fails, the whole team fails. But those are just words. And it takes work to make sure everybody feels that way. That means intentional relationship building. And making sure everybody feels like they're of value."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.