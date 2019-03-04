Whether there's a job open or not, Co-owner and President Lynn Manternach, with MindFire Communications, said when she finds a talented candidate, she'll create a spot for them.
"Talent is hard to find, and it's in high demand," said Manternach, who helps lead the agency’s operations in LeClaire and Cedar Rapids. "We always have an ear out and are hiring people when we find them, even if we didn't plan to hire at that time. Finding the right people is so critical for our success, we have to pounce on those opportunities when we see them. It's hard for small companies like us, but it's what we've got to do."
In the era of record low unemployment, employers across all industries are struggling to fill jobs with skilled workers. For Manternach, she said finding employees is especially difficult for the marketing firm, which typically seeks out creative, young workers with a unique voice. That, for Manternach and employers across the region, requires offering creative packages to attract and retain employees.
“Hiring can be one of the most challenging areas, because our people are our brand,” she said. “We don’t sell widgets. We sell creativity, strategy and ideas. Finding the right people is absolutely critical to our brand, our ability to keep promises for clients and our ability to grow.”
In addition to hiring talent when she finds it, regardless of whether there are openings or not, Manternach said she’s had success enticing workers with unique benefits and a collaborative work environment.
Recognized as the “best place to work” by the Young Professionals of the Quad-Cities in 2012, MindFire offers happy hour at 4:30 p.m. every day, 16 paid days a year for employees to volunteer in the community, matches on 401(k)s and health insurance, free short-term disability insurance, and paid holidays, including MindFire Day.
And she said the company builds collaborative relationships through regular employee training, trips and activities.
Genesis Systems Group also has been named one of the best places to work for young professionals. The company focuses on retaining talented workers by offering bonuses and benefits, such as a fitness reimbursement. It also provides tuition reimbursement for employees who have been with Genesis Systems for a year, given the education is directly related to their current job.
With companies across several industries fighting to hire and retain the same workforce, Genesis Systems Group is an example of a business using creative means to attract employees. Raising wages, offering unique benefits and flexible work schedules are becoming increasingly common.
Late last year, Fareway Stores Inc. announced it would begin assisting employees with student loan payments. Chad Carter, vice president of benefits, said the Boone-based grocery chain will provide full-time employees $100 a month toward student loan payments, up to a total of $5,000.
With student loan debt burdening a new generation of educated workers, Fareway officials said offering loan assistance is one way to recruit and retain talent. And companies across the country are beginning to consider similar benefits.
Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer said helping employees continue their education is another way to help workers climb up the corporate ladder and become qualified for positions higher up in the company.
“We are excited to provide this additional benefit to our employees,” Cramer said in a statement. “It will help reduce the financial stress of paying student loan debt and encourage employees to consider higher education who may not have previously due to its cost.”