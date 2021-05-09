Compassionate Nurses Have Always Run Toward Crises

Not everything has been new or historically uncharted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus itself was new. Several of the COVID-19 virus symptoms have also been new and peculiar, like loss of taste and smell.

The anxiety and fear experienced by millions of Americans who stayed close to home, away from family and friends, was unexpected. Our reactions to the fear of the virus – self-quarantine, remote work, and learning -- will be studied and will become part of history.

And then there has been the known and expected.

Nurses. We knew from history how nurses would handle a pandemic. They would be skilled, compassionate, tireless, dedicated, resilient, and would run toward the disaster, even when fearful about the risk to their health.

For generations, nurses have run to serve during wars, pandemics, and disasters. They are the strong, brave, ever-enduring shining lights in the darkness.