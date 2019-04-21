But wait! Do not spade, dig or otherwise work your soil when it is too wet. If you do, the soil will become hard and form clods that you will not be able to handle well for the entire season.

To test for moisture, take a handful of soil, press it into a ball and drop it. If the soil breaks apart, it is ready to work. If it stays clumped, wait until it gets drier.

