Construction on Costco 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now Steel framing is being put in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now The steel framing is in place for the new Costco building, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, as construction on continues along 53rd Street in Davenport. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Renee Ann Sinksen No charges will be filed in Bettendorf fatal motorcycle crash QCMEG arrests Illinois parolee trafficking methamphetamine Jessica Tompkins Davenport man charged with arson, harassment promotion Dine, Shop, Antique, Tour, Stay... LeClaire Visit LeClaire promotion Pros To Know Check out our local Pros To Know!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.