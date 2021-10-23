Cool Beanz Coffeehouse is crossing the river and coming to Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport, opening its second location Nov. 1. Cool Beanz will move into the former space of Coffee Envie, which opened in 2018, when the Urban Campus building opened. Thirty-minute parking spots outside the college’s courtyard on 3rd Street will make it easy for non-students to stop in and get a drink or treat. Cool Beanz has operated for 12 years in Rock Island, recently moving from Rock Island's College Hill neighborhood 512 24th St., at the Bent River Brewing lot. The coffee shop also operates the “Cool Beanz Coffee Coach,” a coffee truck that makes appearances at farmers’ markets, festivals and other Quad-Cities events.
Cool Beanz Coffeehouse opening Davenport location
- SARAH WATSON
-
- Updated
- 0
