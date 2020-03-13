Coronavirus may change, but will not stop, elections, Pate says

Bolkcom suggested the Legislature may want to give counties the authority to do all-mail ballot elections.

“We have a really important election this fall,” he said. “Should we think about the possibility of conducting all-mail ballot election this fall?”

If legislators want to make that option available, they should start work on it now, Bolkcom said, “because I’m not thinking we’re going to have a special session once we adjourn here in the next few weeks.”

Other states

Pate, president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, said many discussions are underway about the impact the coronavirus could have on elections.

Washington State, where a number of cases have been identified, has put together a package on how they are handling elections during the pandemic.

In states where there are primaries next week, officials are taking steps to ensure their early voting sites are as sanitized as possible and are encouraging voters to vote-by-mail.

In Ohio, the state has moved numerous polling sites out of nursing homes and other locations where there may be vulnerable people.

