The Wednesday, April 5 edition of the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported incumbent Audrey Adamson and first-term candidates Lindsey Hines and Ramona Dixon as the individuals elected to the Moline-Coal Valley school board, failing to include first-term candidate Jason Farrell. The Moline-Coal Valley school board had four seats up for election in Illinois' Tuesday, April 4 consolidated local elections, while only three elected candidates were reported.

Farell received 1,747 votes — representing nearly 16% — the next highest under Dixon. Incumbent Justin Anderson was unseated, while current board vice president Kate Schaefer and Maria S. Trigueros did not seek re-election.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus strives for accuracy and deeply regrets all errors. If you notice inaccurate information, please call 563-383-2375 and ask for the section where the error occurred. All corrections will appear here.