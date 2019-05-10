U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has proposed an amendment to a disaster relief bill that would help farmers who have sustained losses of up to $34.6 million in on-farm stored corn and soybeans. An incorrect figure was given in his opinion piece in Thursday's edition.
