In today's Readers’ Choice 2019 special section, the name of the winner for Photo Studio was misspelled. The winner is Moxie Design.
CORRECTION
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
