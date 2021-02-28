Iowa Rep. Skyler Wheeler has praised the 1776 Unites initiative, which is an alternative to the New York Times-created 1619 Project. A Feb. 14 editorial in this newspaper mistakenly said Wheeler praised the report of the 1776 Commission, which was appointed by President Trump as a separate alternative to the 1619 Project.
Correction
