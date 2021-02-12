The Bi-State Regional Commission will hold virtual meetings to take public input on a draft Long Range Transportation Plan. However, those meetings have not been scheduled and details have not yet been released. A column on Thursday’s editorial page by Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker incorrectly stated that public input meetings would take place this week. The dates that were given applied to sessions held last year.
Correction
