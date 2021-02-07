Correction
DES MOINES -- Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses, and limit on public gatherings are being lifted.
A man shot Saturday in Davenport during an apparent domestic disturbance has died as a result of his injuries.
It was ours to lose, and we wasted no time.
Despite objections from numerous neighbors, Davenport's Plan and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a request to build townh…
Acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a LeClaire man Monday on child pornog…
A woman was arrested on Jan. 29 for allegedly stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Quad City Conservation Alliance.
Willie Shorter woke up early Tuesday morning, donned some heavy canvas overalls and a thick knit hat, and found a pair of gloves.
Scott County cancels next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Rock Island County announces dose schedule
It did not take long for the COVID-19 vaccine to get scarce in Scott County.
Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Departments Special Operations Unit arrested a man and a woman who allegedly were cooking methamphetamine.