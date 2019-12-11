Correction

You are the owner of this article.
A story published in the Quad-City Times stated the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees was expected to appoint interim President Martin Abraham as the 12th president. The Times would like to emphasize that there are two options to be considered on Friday -- one to appoint Abraham and one to create a search committee to find another candidate -- and that the board has not voted on either option yet. 

