A story published in the Quad-City Times stated the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees was expected to appoint interim President Martin Abraham as the 12th president. The Times would like to emphasize that there are two options to be considered on Friday -- one to appoint Abraham and one to create a search committee to find another candidate -- and that the board has not voted on either option yet.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bettendorf neighbors speak out against 'hate propaganda' that appeared the morning after a controversial forum
- Updated
George Bleich was returning to his Bettendorf home on Pinnacle Pines Court Tuesday morning when he saw something out of place lying in his fro…
- Updated
Accidental low-voltage electrocution caused the death of Brittany Russell, 27, who worked at the bowling alley in the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenpo…
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
- Updated
Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer buyout program for certain U.S. workers and the company will not comment on how many received the offer Wednesday morning. Employees will have at least several weeks to ponder the decision.
UPDATE: Final Mary Davis escapees in custody, believed to be involved in Thursday's West Locust Street shooting
- Updated
An adult and two teens believed to be part of Thursday's rush-hour shooting at West Locust and Washington streets, near Taco Bell, are in poli…
- Updated
More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works.
UPDATE: There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.
- Updated
A near doubling of medical marijuana patients this year has triggered supply issues for Illinois residents. That ultimately means, at least for Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, recreational users likely won’t be able to purchase flower marijuana for months.
UPDATE: There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.
- Updated
A near doubling of medical marijuana patients this year has triggered supply issues for Illinois residents. That ultimately means, at least for Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, recreational users likely won’t be able to purchase flower marijuana for months.
Bettendorf neighbors speak out against 'hate propaganda' that appeared the morning after a controversial forum
- Updated
George Bleich was returning to his Bettendorf home on Pinnacle Pines Court Tuesday morning when he saw something out of place lying in his front yard.
- Updated
After four years, it appears the fight over Shenanigan’s is over.