A headline in Monday's newspaper had an error in the direction of Moline's land acquisition. The purchase includes buildings west of new Interstate 74 bridge. We regret the error.
CORRECTION
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from …
The auto dealership off Interstate 80 in Davenport has closed.
A child was injured Thursday night after falling from a float that was in the North Scott High School Homecoming parade. The float then ran ov…
As the police chief in Blue Grass remains on administrative leave, a councilman who is facing a second charge of drunken driving now is raisin…
A Blue Grass city councilman is claiming through his attorney that a city police officer was fired, even though he voted to accept the officer…
Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue.
A LeClaire daycare provider pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the death of an infant in her care in February of 2020, according to Sco…
Pleasant Valley compiled more than 360 yards on the ground Friday night as it beat crosstown rival Bettendorf 44-14 at Spartan Stadium.
A Scott County jury on Thursday found a former Davenport school teacher not guilty of a sexual abuse charge.
The rambling old elevator-making campus on the Moline riverfront is soon to be one of Moline's biggest-ever buys.