The public is invited to the fish fry hosted by the American Legion family of Post 548, Walcott. The dinner is celebrating the American Legion's 100th anniversary. 

In the Sunday, Oct. 20, edition of the Quad-City Times, we indicated that the dinner was for Legion and Auxiliary members only. 

The dinner, at 121 Bryant St., Walcott, begins at 5 p.m. 

