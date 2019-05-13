Salute to Academics: Sunday's Salute to Academics section had the incorrect date for the Salute to Academics ceremony. The doors open for the ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Davenport North High School.
Senior Alec Seifert was an Academic honoree from Davenport North High School, but was not included in the package.
Seifert, the child of Mic and Jenn Seifert, plans to major in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, track and field state qualifier and Governor's Scholar award recipient.
What's one thing you learned that you will take with you after high school? One lesson I learned during high school that I plan on taking with me to college is to be involved in your community. High school has taught me that getting involved in different organizations or volunteer opportunities is a great way to feel more connected to your community and the people around you. By being involved, I have been able to meet new people and create new connections with the people around me.
