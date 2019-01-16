Due to an editing error, the Iowa Department of Transportation was incorrectly identified as the Idaho Department of Transportation in the print edition of Monday's paper. We regret the error. 

Also, a clarification in the same story: While data is now being tracked in all eight states participating in new technology that helps truck drivers find parking, only Ohio and Minnesota have parking data live on their 511 systems to date. The story indicated that those two states were the only states tracking the data to date. 

Quad-City Times​

