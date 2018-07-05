Davenport police responded at 5:21 p.m. May 31 in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave. The date was incorrect in a June 22 story.
Iowa-American Water Company is paying $500,000 to replace a water main under Central Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets. The amount of money being spent on the project was incorrectly reported in a July 2 story.
