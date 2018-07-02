- A story in Friday's editions about the status of CareLINK, an emergency assistance program created by Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area, included some inaccuracies. Bill Steinhauser, president/CEO of CareLINK provider Bethany for Children and Families, said two months passed without his agency getting additional instructions from Churches United about the status of the program. Bethany had participated in the CareLINK program for eight years, he said. It had remained inactive for several months, and organizational staff members had to be assigned to other programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.