  • A story in Friday's editions about the status of CareLINK, an emergency assistance program created by Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area, included some inaccuracies. Bill Steinhauser, president/CEO of CareLINK provider Bethany for Children and Families, said two months passed without his agency getting additional instructions from Churches United about the status of the program. Bethany had participated in the CareLINK program for eight years, he said. It had remained inactive for several months, and organizational staff members had to be assigned to other programs.
