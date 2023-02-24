MISIDENTIFIED -- An article in Friday’s paper about Republican state lawmakers advancing bills to prohibit gender identity instruction, require parental notification for transgender students and prohibit schools from disciplining employees and students who do not use a student's preferred name an pronouns misidentified Timber Stevens. Stevens is a cis-gender heterosexual male middle school student from West Des Moines with a gender-fluid sibling, who spoke of hearing homophobic slurs used at his school.