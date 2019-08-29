A story in Monday's edition mistakenly identified Tammy Guile as the director of nursing at a nursing facility fined for patient neglect. Guile is the former nursing director.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments