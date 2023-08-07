Bettendorf schools — Saturday's article on a1 titled "Bettendorf schools drop development contract" did not accurately reflect Mike Pace's public comment. Pace was encouraging the board to resist actions like book bans and not to be swayed by people raising fears about a "woke agenda."

