You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Correx
0 comments

Correx

  • Vehicle rail crossings near River Heritage Park and elsewhere in the city are expected to be restored sometime in 2020, according to a tentative deal negotiated by the city and Canadian Pacific. It was incorrectly reported in Thursday's editions the tracks would be "lowered."
  • A story published Jan. 3 incorrectly reported the city in which Scott Hinton lives. Hinton, who recently resigned as Moline's city engineer, lives in Geneseo.

We regret the errors.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News