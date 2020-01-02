Cortez Seales, North Scott

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

North Scott has one state championship in the history of its boys basketball program. Seales was at the center of it.

The southpaw averaged 17.4 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game in leading the Lancers to a 23-3 record and a Class 4A state title in 2014-15. He was named captain of the all-tournament team at state. Seales was a three-time first team all-state selection for coach Shamus Budde's program and finished his career with a school-best 1,392 points.

The 6-4 Seales went on to play at Division I North Dakota where he accumulated more than 1,000 points for his career.

