Kane County hit a pair of home runs in the seventh inning and Clinton couldn't recover as the LumberKings fell to the Cougars 5-3 on Wednesday.
The loss drops the LumberKings into a tie with the Cougars atop the Midwest League Western Division second half standings.
A Zach Scott third-inning RBI single and a Thomas Jones fifth-inning solo home run had staked the LumberKings to a 2-1 lead before Kane County's Buddy Kennedy opened the seventh with a home run off Clinton starter Tanner Andrews (4-4).
After a walk and a fly out, Andrews gave way to Nathan Alexander. The Clinton reliever got Zachery Almond to fly out but then surrendered a two-run blast to left field to Zack Shannon to give Kane County a lead it would not relinquish.
After the Cougars pushed across an insurance run in the top of the eighth to make it 5-2, singles by Christopher Torres and Connor Scott and a walk by Peyton Burdick loaded the bases with nobody out for the LumberKings in the bottom of the inning.
Will Banfield knocked in Torres with a sacrifice fly, but after Evan Edwards walked to reload the bases Bubba Hollins grounded into a double play to end the threat.
Andrews went 6 1/3, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out four for the LumberKings.
