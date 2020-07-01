Could America's pandemic response be any more medieval?

A lack of urgency about the virus caused the testing debacle. A lack of regard for science caused the hydroxychloroquine debacle. A contempt for public health advice caused the reopening debacle. A president's vanity caused the anti-face-mask debacle. An immunology debacle likely comes next: If Trump rushes out a vaccine before the election, would anybody believe it's safe?

Belatedly, more than a dozen states have paused or scaled back their rash plans to reopen without heeding public health guidance. But we still have the White House proclaiming "remarkable progress" against the pandemic because the latest victims are younger - as though they won't infect the old and the sick. Trump insists he wasn't joking when he said he told health officials to "slow the testing down" to suppress the number of reported cases. He's proceeding with plans for an in-person, mask-optional convention in Florida, now a virus hot spot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blames street protests (even though New York, Washington and Minneapolis experienced no such surge in cases) and "overwhelmingly Hispanic" workers, and as cases spiked last week, he claimed that "nothing has changed." Like other GOP governors and the Trump administration, he also blames an increase in testing - which doesn't explain the higher rate of positive tests.